Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties are spreading awareness about domestic violence through events, programs and education through their various platforms.
DVSBF Spreading Awareness About Domestic Violence During Month of October
Zac Shileika is works for DVSBF as a Teen and Family Advocate & Prevention Specialist.
"Domestic violence itself is all about power and control. So the abuser is trying to do everything they can to intimidate, to hurt, to harass in order to keep the power and control over their victim," said Shileika.
Their services are one hundred percent free and confidential. Among these are emergency shelter for those fleeing domestic violence abuse, housing advocacy, legal advocacy, and the REEL prevention program to educate youth about domestic violence.
"there are many different types of domestic violence abuse. There's physical abuse, sexual abuse, financial abuse, psychological abuse, or emotional abuse. And they can come all at once or at different times," said Shileika.
He says COVID-19 has isolated survivors of domestic violence with their abusers. As restrictions are being lifted, they are getting large volumes of calls.
"As we've seen the COVID restrictions taken off, we're answering about 200-300 calls a month right now and the needs we're seeing are more urgent. Whereas before we'd be able to work with survivors to safely plan an exit, set up resources for them before they leave. Now it is they need help immediately," said Shileika.
If you'd like to learn more, there are lots or resources.
"We always encourage people to visit our website, get information about domestic violence and how it affects our community, how it affects survivors of domestic violence," said Shileika.
If you'd like to help, DVSBF is having an auction that goes on until October 23rd and you can click here to sign up. They will also have a vigil to honor those who have died from domestic violence on Thursday, October 29th from 5-7 p.m. at John Dam Plaza in Richland. You can find more information on their website or Facebook page.
The local crisis hotline is 509-582-9841.
