From Ashes, To Small Portions of Kindness

RICHLAND, WA - On May 9th, 2019, Nina Fertig (Owner) and Minh Sanchez (Manager) found their coffee shop in flames.
Nine months later, "Bombshellz Espresso" on Wellsian Way in Richland reopened for business, just before the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the midst of the crisis, Bombshellz Espresso often offers free drinks to essential workers and those affected by the virus. On Thursday, they partnered up with Aspen Landscape and gave out free drinks of the client's choice to school staff from the Tri-Cities.
"We want to give back to the community because they have supported us in this time of need" said Fertig.
Located on 96 Wellsian Way, Richland, Washington, Bombshellz Espresso serves drive thru orders from 4:30 AM to 5:00 PM.