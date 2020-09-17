KENNEWICK, WA- Golds Gym has not seen a soul, since mid March.
The weights are almost begging to be lifted again.
And although things will be different, the staff is just as happy as the rest of us to finally get back in the swing of things.
"It's been a long six months and we're ready to get back to our routines," said Angie Miller, the operations manager.
A few key changes to that routine is cleaning, cleaning, cleaning.
Hand sanitizer is in every corner of the gym.
Different stations are marked off for social distancing.
And of course if the weights are down the mask is up.
"We need to keep our mask on at all times unless working out," reminds Millet.
Social distancing is key, that's why the capacity is capped at 25 percent, which seems like a low number but in reality it will be tough to hit.
"25% is actually 200 people so were not too worried about it," said Millet.
Classes on the other hand will fill up quickly, only 15 people allowed.
They're first come first serve, but to guarantee your spot you can call to make a reservation.
And while many stations are open and functioning normally, there are a few fan favorites that remain closed until further notice, including the sauna and juice bar.