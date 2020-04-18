Grocery stores fighting to be classified as first responders

WASHINGTON STATE- From long lines to hoarding food, grocery stores have been packed with people since the beginning of this outbreak.
At this point many are desperate just for a way outside.
"We have people that come in just to get out of the house and that defeats the purpose," said one grocery store employee.
So whether its to replenish your food supply or just escape the indoors, it's likely you come in close contact with a supermarket employee.
That's why they're fighting to be classified as temporary first responders.
Kroger CEO and chairman sent out a statement saying, "Given the significant daily risk these workers face, we are calling on all of our federal and state leaders to take immediate action.
Specifically we are requesting our nations leaders to assign a temporary designation of first responder or emergency personnel status for all grocery workers."
This qualification would allow them access to more personal protective gear, which Kroger and other grocery store chains agree is critical.
I spoke with one grocery employee who asked to stay anonymous, but said although the company is trying to supply PPE, the quality is not the best.
"The masks they give us are just a t-shirt that goes in your mouth every time you talk," explained the worker.
As for gloves well whatever's left is what you get.
The gloves are the deli kind that fall off and its hard to be a checker when they keep falling off," they said.
Other efforts like Plexiglas at the registers and markings on the floor have been set up but employees and the stores say they need more.
And its not just for the protection of their employees, but these supermarkets say PPE for their workers helps keep the customers and food supply safe as well.