Holiday Travel During Pandemic

PASCO, WA-
The holidays are one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. Tri-Cities Airport is seeing a huge drop in the number of people traveling as more people opt to stay home during the pandemic.
Buck Taft is the Airport Director for the Tri-Cities Airport.
"When the new travel advisories came out we saw a steep decline in traffic and airlines are seeing a steep decline in bookings through the holidays," said Taft.
Last year, Tri-Cities Airport had about 37-38 thousand people come through in December and this year they are anticipating roughly between 16 and 18 thousand people.
"For November we were down 56 percent and that's not very good. We're down 57 percent for the year and I think we are going to hold that line for December as well," said Taft.
The CDC and Benton-Franklin Health District have both stated that travel may increase your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19. The CDC recommends postponing travel and staying home to protect yourself and others. Additionally, on November 13th, Governor Inslee released a travel advisory for non-essential travel.
If you do choose to travel this holiday season--In addition to each airline's cleaning procedures, Tri-Cities Airport is doing their part to keep you safe too.
"We have procedures. You know, we've done the social distancing, we've done the barriers at transaction points. We require masks like everyone else does--airlines require masks so everyone is trying to do their part to keep everyone as safe as possible," said Taft.
BFHD says people should self-quarantine for 14 days after traveling and the CDC says you should check travel restrictions before you go and consider getting tested before and after your trip.
Information from the CDC on holiday recommendations can be found here.
Information from BFHD can be found here.
Holiday travel tips and reminders from the Tri-Cities Airport can be found here.