Internet access options for students in need

WASHINGTON STATE- The first step in online learning? Finding out who needs what.
The Sunnyside and Walla Walla School Districts used surveys they sent out last spring to get an idea of who was in need of internet access.
From there, they purchased hot spots to loan out to students in need.
Sunnyside also expanded their on campus WIFI where students can sit in their cars in the parking lot to access the WIFI.
Teachers are still trying to contact all families to ensure everyone who needs a hot spot gets one. So, if you need one you can contact your school.
Walla Walla & Yakima dispersed their hot spots to anyone in need at the same time they gave out the chrome books or laptops.
If you didn't get one and you are in need of one, contact your school.
The Kennewick School District has their technology department working with the student's families to ensure everyone has internet access. If you do not have WIFI the school will provide you with a hot spot.
Richland and Pasco ask that you contact them directly if you are in need of internet access and they will help individuals in need.
If you're looking to purchase internet, Richland has a link on their website to the email address you need to contact for assistance.
Naches School District is still working to figure out who needs assistance with internet access, and if you are in need they say to call your school. If you are located in an area where internet connectivity is poor, the last resort will be worksheets and packet learning.