TRI-CITIES, WA- It is the first day of spring officially Thursday and the temperatures are definitely reflecting that.
We had a cool start this morning but as the day progresses the temperature climbs as well.
Highs for today are sitting in the 60's in the majority of our forecast area.
Lows for the day take a drastic 30 degree drop tonight and stay in the low 30's.
The forecast is going to have a gradual warming trend as our week progresses, peaking at a high of 68 degrees on Sunday in the Tri-Cities and Yakima at 65.
We will see it stay warm and dry all week until Tuesday there is a chance of showers in Yakima.