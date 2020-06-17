June is Men's Health Month

Although the men in our lives may not always talk about their mental health, it's always a good conversation to have.
According to the organization “SAMHSA,” one in five individuals will be diagnosed with a mental health disorder in their lifetime. In Washington State, that number reflects one in four. Washington State is ranked at 46 out of 51. This means that Washington State has a high prevalence of mental illness and lower rate of access to care.
Our NBC Right Now team talked to a local therapist who recommends talking to friends and family about your state of mind, especially during and after quarantine.
“Despite what we were taught as children that (men) don’t cry, yes we do,” said Kenneth Braconnier, a therapist at Comprehensive Healthcare in Yakima. “That’s why we have tears, we do talk about things that’s why we have mouths and we do have feelings that’s why we need to express them.”
The symptoms you should look out for are over-sleeping, lack of sleep, and derailing from normal daily activities. These symptoms can be a sign of someone struggling with their mental health.
Braconnier knows men tend to shy away from talking about their health especially their mental state, but he recommends stepping out of the stigma and take care of the human body. “Reach out to people you are closest to. Let people know you are struggling.”
Local crisis numbers are (509) 575-4200 in Yakima County, (509) 783-0500 in Benton/Franklin County, and all counties in the area can call (800) 572-8122.
Comprehensive Healthcare has set up a social media challenge on their Facebook page. This challenge encourages men to connect with others (safely) and get out and practice some self-care by doing something they enjoy. This can include but is not limited to hiking, walking and running. You can challenge your friends to get out and do the same. You can see some of those activities on their Comprehensive Healthcare Facebook page with the hashtag, #GiveMeAnHour.