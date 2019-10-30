RICHLAND, WA- The Washington State Nurses Association connected to Providence Kadlec in Richland voted in favor to authorize a strike.
After two days of negotiations the WSNA released a statement Wednesday night saying that an overwhelmingly majority of the 900 nurses present for the vote voted to strike.
The statement goes on to say that the union has not decided a day to start the strike.
The WSNA Communications Director, Ruth Schubert, said when the union decides the date for the strike they will give Providence Kadlec a 10 day notice.
The motive behind the strike is nurses safety, continuing work benefits and stopping executive pay raises.