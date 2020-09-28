KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police have arrested a man in connection to a hit and run crash that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition.
Police arrested Alexander Maciel, 39 Saturday night in the 3100 block of W. Hood Avenue.
Police say on Tuesday, September 22nd they tried to stop a speeding motorcycle on Canal Drive but the driver took off and eventually crashed. Once police caught up to the crash scene the driver had taken off and left a woman injured.
Maciel was booked into the Benton County Jail for Vehicular Assault, Felony Hit and Run, and Attempt to Elude Police.