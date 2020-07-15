KENNEWICK, WA - "City of Kennewick Police Power 101." That was the title for a special workshop meeting with KPD and the city council. If you recall, Mayor Pro-Tem, Steve Lee, wrote an open letter in June with more than two dozen questions on police force and armed militias. That was the catalyst for the meeting following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota on May 25th. That sparked protests around the world and conversations like the one Tuesday night in Kennewick.
"If you develop policies, you don't train for the policies, and you don't hold people accountable to the policies, the policies do you no good," said Police Chief Ken Hohenberg. "When you look through, as you scroll down on use of force, in tha,t a number of times.. at least two times.. is the value of human life... that is the number one priority."
KPD's policies on use of force include no use of 'lateral vascular neck restraints,' more commonly known as chokeholds.
"KPD Officers are not going to be putting their legs on somebody's neck.
They're not going to be putting their arms on somebody's neck," said Chief Hohenberg.
The first two and a half hours of the more than three hour meeting focused mostly on KPD's policies with council members asking questions and getting in-depth answers on things like: what constitutes use of force, who investigates a tazing and what the policy is on public access to use of force reports.
Then the conversation turned to organized armed militias and their legality.
"We received emails and questions about well why don't you pursue Defend the Tri or like-type instances, under this statute," said Kennewick City Attorney Lisa Beaton.
State law says Kennewick cannot adopt a more restrictive open-carry law. That would need to be referred to Benton County. The prosecutor has said KPD's stance should be 'education.'
"We have, at this point, hundreds of community contacts about these issues," said Mayor Pro-Tem, Steve Lee. "What are we doing to figure out what about that was right, what about that was wrong and what we need to do to not get sued in the future because all I hear is ahh, I don't know.. what do we do.. this isn't ours... not my pig, not my farm."
CLICK HERE for a link to the meeting video.
Lee shared a full statement with us reacting to the meeting:
"I am so thankful that Kennewick prioritized having this conversation in the public forum. These types of conversations better equip our community to further their dialogue in a more educated and contextualized fashion.
Our lengthy review of KPD's police use of force policies was an excellent opportunity to demonstrate that while we can always improve, our local law enforcement is truly Leading the Way.
Much less satisfying was the review of the behavior of armed Defender groups operating in our city. After pointing out that these groups do not likely meet the standards for a Washington state recognized militia, the City Attorney explained that our city is unable to police these groups because of a lack of local code that references the pertinent RCW's.
The City Attorney expressed reticence to adopt such ordinances because of a lack of prior incidents locally and a lack of case law around these RCW's to provide context to the city. The cities of Kent, WA and Pacific, WA have already adopted these RCW's into their criminal code.
It is my firm opinion that Leading the Way, requires not only a proactive approach, but also the capacity to seek clarity in the midst of confusion and uncertainty.
The message that should be put forward to concerned constituents on all sides of these issues are:
-If you see something illegal, call the police.
-If you see something dangerous, call the police.
-Our KPD officers are well trained, focused on your safety, and are the party best suited to handle both vandals and armed individuals/groups behaving in an illegal manner.
-If nobody tells law enforcement that there is a problem, they cannot address it.
-If your level of concern doesn't call for alerting of authorities, making time to speak with the corporate offices or owners of local businesses to express your concerns can be very productive for all parties.
I would encourage all residents of our city to watch the broadcast of the July 14th workshop so they can more fully understand the complexities surrounding these issues and where our city stands."