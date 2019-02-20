KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police Department is now one month into their new program to help support the Kennewick School District.
The program is called "Pantry Patrol" and it helps supply the district's food pantry for children, families and homeless teens who need food assistance.
Kennewick Police Department said the program has helped but due to the recent snowy weather, donations have been low. Sgt. Aaron Clem said the goal is to reach every student and family in need of food.
"We know students learn better when they aren't hungry and don't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from... they can just focus on going to school and getting their education.," Sgt. Clem said.
The program works with district's food pantry supplied by donations through students, and their families.
What the pantry patrol has done is made the community's access to donating easier, by placing several drop-off bins throughout the city they hope to make donations higher.
"Anytime somebody is in need of some additional resources our community always steps up for that... in this case we are just trying and help the Kennewick School District and the families generate more food for them," Sgt. Clem said.
The Kennewick Police Department has dropped off several receptacles throughout the city where you can donate non-perishable food items for the pantry:
- Kennewick Police Department, West 6th Avenue
- Ranch & Home, North Columbia Center Boulevard
- Toyota of Tri-Cities, West Canal Drive
- Hapo Community Credit Union, North Union Street, West Clearwater Avenue, West Hildebrand Boulevard.
Kennewick Police Department's "Chips" volunteers will be picking up and delivering the donated food to Kennewick School District.