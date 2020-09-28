KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night. It happened in the area of N. Jean Street and W. John Day Avenue around 8:00 p.m.
Police say they believe someone fired a shot into the air and took off. Witnesses told police they saw a silver passenger car leaving the area.
No one was hurt and police found one bullet casing at the scene.
This is an active investigation and officers will be reviewing video surveillance in an attempt to identify the responsible party. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.