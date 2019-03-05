KENNEWICK- On Monday a Kennewick teen pleaded guilty in juvenile court to raping a child after Benton County prosecutors agreed to waive his charges in adult court.
He was charged originally as an adult for first degree rape of a child in Benton County Superior Court.
The teen raped a child in his mother's in-home daycare in December 2017, he was 16 at the time. He told his parents that night about the incident.
The daycare has since been shutdown.
The defense attorneys wanted to include the child in court proceedings. The victim in this case, was just 5-years-old in 2017.
This child would have been required to testify and the family did not want to do that. Because of this decision, the defense requested the case move to juvenile court.
On February 28th, the teen pleaded guilty in juvenile court and was sentenced on Monday, March 4th.
Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Howell told NBC Right Now the teen is facing 30-40 days in juvenile prison.
He will be on probation for 2 to 3 years. He will also have to get sex offender treatment and is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.