KPD posts placards to warn against scams

KENNEWICK, WA-Is someone calling you to say you owe them money?
Well before you give them what they're asking for KPD wants to warn you, it's probably a scam.
It's happening every day usually online or over the phone.
Scammers trying to get your information or swindle you out of money.
A lot of the time they can be very convincing.
I spoke with Lt. Aaron Clem from the Kennewick Police Department who warns, these scams are becoming more frequent.
"These criminals are calling people and telling them that they have a debt that they need to pay like I said it could be an IRS debt, a criminal debt like a fine it could be a number of things," explained Clem.
They usually ask the victim to purchase gift cards and provide them with a pin.
Once the transaction goes through there is nothing the authorities can do about it.
That's why the Kennewick Police Department has begun placing placards anywhere gift cards are sold, as a last ditch effort to warn people of the fraud.
They are hoping shoppers will see the placards and realize they might be getting scammed.
To put it plainly KPD says if someone asks you for a gift card, do not do it. It is a scam!
If you own or work somewhere gift cards are sold and want to display a placard at your store, email Lt. Clem.