KENNEWICK, WA- During a school board meeting Wednesday night the KSD School Board approved start dates for middle and high school students. The schedule would put middle schoolers back into the classroom part time by Jan. 25th. High Schoolers would follow by Feb. 2nd with hybrid learning.
School board members also stated that both middle and high school students would learn in an AA/BB Model that was already approved in August of last year. You can find that plan here. According to the KSD website on Student Learning the district has already given families and students which group they will be in.
- The A group will attend school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays.
- The B group will attend school in person on Thursdays and Fridays.
Under the districts Safe Start Plan Hybrid Learning would also allow for some in-person learning with smaller class sizes.
The Benton Franklin Health District Officer Dr. Amy Person said during the board meeting that local schools do have proper measures to keep students and staff safe with preventative measures to not transmit COVID-19 in classrooms.
The Board also discusses started Fall Sports by Feb. 1st, but did not approve a tentative start date. They will meet with WIAA officials after their meeting next week.