PASCO WA- The director of the Pasco airports says that the coronavirus is not causing extra measures to be taken here in the Tri Cities, that's happening at larger airports.
The list of airports that are screening passengers for the virus has risen from five to 20. The twenty airports on this list collectively handle about 90 percent of passengers arriving from China.
That means they will be screened before they even get to smaller airports like the Tri Cities.
These passengers will be required to fill out a questionnaire about their travel, any symptoms they may have, and their contact information.
That's why the Pasco airport says for now at least the major cautionary steps will stay at the larger airports.
"Big hubs like ports of entry from foreign countries that's where all the talk is that's where all the action being taken at this time. For airports our size there's been no discussion with anybody at this time. Were just monitoring the situation," said the airports director Buck Taft.
If it does get to the point of a widespread out break the Taft says they will be working closely with the larger airports and will be waiting on directions from them.
In a situation like that they say it will be a major effort from all airports to put together a plan of action.
As of now though, if a passenger would like to be cautious Taft says its a good idea to wash hands frequently and bring sanitary wipes for your seat area on the airplane.