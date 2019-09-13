Local Event Hopes To Raise Money For Student Musicians

RICHLAND, WA- A local entertainment group is hosting a end of summer music festival all to support local students with a love for music.
The Jude Box Bash is raising funds to offer scholarships to local Tri-Cities students interested in pursuing their dreams to become a musician.
The scholarships will provide an instrument of their choice plus a year of free lessons.
Jude Box Entertainment started a little over a year ago and since, it's founders Noelle Sollman and Jude Noah have spread their love for music around the Tri-Cities.
"We just to be able to do something to help our community while also enjoying something we do," Sollman said.
"We thought it would be cool thing to have it be a fundraiser too to promote music lessons for children because music is an important part and there's not a lot of support for it in public schools," Noah said.
There will be children's music performances earlier in the day followed by a variety of local bands.
Jude Box Bash starts Sunday at the Fingernail Stage in Howard Amon park from noon to 9.
For more information visit their Facebook page.