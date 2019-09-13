Local Event Hopes To Raise Money For Student Musicians
RICHLAND, WA- A local entertainment group is hosting a end of summer music festival all to support local students with a love for music.

The Jude Box Bash is raising funds to offer scholarships to local Tri-Cities students interested in pursuing their dreams to become a musician. 

The scholarships will provide an instrument of their choice plus a year of free lessons.

Jude Box Entertainment started a little over a year ago and since, it's founders Noelle Sollman and Jude Noah have spread their love for music around the Tri-Cities.

"We just to be able to do something to help our community while also enjoying something we do," Sollman said. 

"We thought it would be cool thing to have it be a fundraiser too to promote music lessons for children because music is an important part and there's not a lot of support for it in public schools," Noah said. 

There will be children's music performances earlier in the day followed by a variety of local bands.

Jude Box Bash starts Sunday at the Fingernail Stage in Howard Amon park from noon to 9.

For more information visit their Facebook page. 

Jude Box Bash

