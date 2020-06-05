KENNEWICK, WA - Local leaders alongside the Kennewick Police Department held a joint press conference to address their group's standpoint and clarify their motives.
On Friday, June 5th the Kennewick Police Department, the Leadership of Tri-Cities Justice for George, Jaime and Justice League and Defend the Tri, addressed the media.
Our NBC Right-Now team asked the Chief of Police, Ken Hohenberg, if he is confident his department would make the right decisions during any arrest. Hohenberg confidently said yes, "It starts with who we hire. And so that’s where it really starts. You have to hire the right people."
Amber Rodriguez, Leadership of Tri-Cities Justice for George, said they are seeking true, long term change by cultivating education, movements, and institutions against oppression. "Our biggest concern for the Tri-Cities is the misinformation that is spreading. And it’s spreading about agitating inside or outside of the community, and those who feel they need to stand in intimidation and promote vigilante violence."
Rodriguez also said, the rumors and threats may cause tensions and scare children and others. "(It) endangers our peaceful protestors, who are exercising their constitutional rights and civic duties. We do not promote escalation in our community because we know that will only increase the risk to those who are working so hard to protect. A window can be replaced but a human life cannot."
Dylan Tafoya from Defend the Tri, stated their group supports peaceful protesting, but they do want to protect local businesses. "Our sole intention is to deter the destruction of property in our community." Tafoya says, protesting is something "they stand by". He also mentioned they have no intention to hurt anybody. "We have no intention to cause any harm to anybody, we have every intention to be more eyes to notify the police," said Tafoya. When asked about brandashing their guns, he said it's their right to do so.
Before the press conference, the local groups and the police met up to discuss their viewpoints and find a common ground. Brandon Jones, Leadership of Tri-Cities Justice for George, attended the meeting and said his connection with the local law enforcement agency is closer than ever before. "The level of respect that I’ve gained for them is lifelong." As an African American living in Tri-Cities, Jones never imagined this day would come. "I'm a 24 year-old Black man and I never ever thought that I would be in the same room with the police consensually," said Jones.
Jones said, he sees our current times as a chance to rebuild and redesign humanity. "We have the opportunity as a community and as a world, to stand back up and show this isn’t going to break us, this isn't going to make us falter. We have the choice right now today to unite," said Jones.
Although these leaders did not agree on all terms, the conference served as a catapult, to clear any misconceptions and rumors displayed on social media.