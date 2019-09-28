Local man speaks out against ALS disease

RICHLAND,WA- One local man is speaking out against ALS after losing his wife to the disease four years ago and wanting to spread more awareness in the community.
ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease is a neurodegenerative muscular disease that affects a person's ability to breathe, eat move and swallow.
The Evergreen chapter is a local organization of the ALS Association who work to help families of ALS patients and show how the disease plays a huge role in our community.
Local efforts to spread awareness about ALS disease took place at Howard Amon park Saturday.
Hundreds walked in the event, but for some awareness doesn't stop there.
David Fouault, a member of the organization is sharing his story and how the disease affected his family.
After losing his wife to the disease in 2015.
"I mean its just one of those diseases that is an absolute death sentence. There's no way around it there's no sure for it you get it.. you know what the end is going to be," Foucault said.
Foucault says that 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS and 45,000 of Americans have it without knowing it.
86% of the funds raised by the evergreen chapter will go to help families who are struggling with ALS in our community.
Foucault says by sharing his story he hopes to save others.