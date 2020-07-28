KENNEWICK, WA - Some things never change at Columbia Park Trail. The geese, the water, the bike path, and the "Paletero" or ice cream man.
For more than 8 years, Dolores Paniagua has been pushing his cart more than an hour to get to his spot on the trail, by the small geese pond. Paniagua is a licensed vendor who not only sells ice cream sticks, but maintains the area by picking up liter and garbage left behind by others.
This summer, a social media post highlighted Paniagua safely selling his ice cream, asking others to support the hard working man. Weeks later, Jeff Wiens and his family decided to go above and beyond.
The Wiens often ride their bikes along the trail and stop by to refresh by purchasing Paniagua's ice creams. They knew his work ethic and wanted to help more than the usual. With the help of a friend and Paniagua's daughter, a GoFundMe was created to help him fulfill any of his needs.
"I knew that I had to do something more because he reminds me so much of my dad," said Jeff Wiens. "I think if we look for the positive things in our community we can all come together."
If you would like to support Paniagua, visit this link.