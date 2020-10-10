Local Residents Find Creative Ways to Spark Joy This Halloween

TRI-CITIES, WA-
Halloween is only a few weeks away and people in the Tri-Cities are finding ways to celebrate the holiday while the pandemic is still part of life.
Olivia Paz is the creator of Tri-Cities 1st Annual Halloween Light Show.
"There was a lot of talk about Halloween being cancelled, about people not to get their hopes up because they wouldn't be able to do anything and it was just really depressing," said Paz.
So Olivia had the idea for the light show.
"Wouldn't it be cool if we had an event that people could go around and look at some really cool Halloween decorations and lights," said Paz.
Since she started her website and Facebook page, she says the response has been extremely positive.
In West Richland, one woman is celebrating the good this Halloween. Tia Jensen is focusing on helpers and heroes instead of horror.
"There's a lot of good people in the world that are willing to step up and help. I wanted to recognize firefighters, essential workers, teachers, zoom teachers, blood donors--everyone that's made a difference in the past year," said Jensen.
In 2018, Tia was diagnosed with Leukemia while she was preparing for Halloween and spent a year recovering. Now, she's back and ready to celebrate Halloween after two years of not being able to.
"This Halloween, I'm lucky to be alive. I really shouldn't be here. I'm only here because of the doctors and the healthcare workers and everyone who came forward to helps save my life," said Jensen.
She has found ways of sparking joy while also keeping safety in mind.
"I know how to be contactless, I know how to be socially distanced. And I can still set up a scene where it can still be a gift to the community and I can give back in some way," said Jensen.
Tia says it's about finding ways of connecting with others.
Olivia hopes the light show will be a light in the darkness--literally.
"I really hope this event will give people something to look forward to," said Paz.
If you'd like to sign up for the Tri-Cities 1st Annual Halloween Light Show, click here. The deadline to sign up is October 12.