KENNEWICK, WA- A local rotary club is hosting an event next Saturday called Shine A Light Through The Night, all to help make a change.
The Rotary Club of Columbia Center is creating awareness and helping victims of sex trafficking by raising donations.
Saturday's event all about shedding a light on sex trafficking problems across our nation and our region.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act being passed by Congress. As the first comprehensive federal law to address human trafficking, it provides the tools to help combat trafficking nationwide. In 2003, Washington state was the first state in the nation to pass a law criminalizing human trafficking.
All donations raised will go toward helping victims and local advocacy groups here in the Tri-Cities.
Debbie Robertson, member of the club said they have raised $33,000 dollars in donations, but the topic is much bigger than that.
"A lot of people aren't aware that the Tri-Cities region is part of a human trafficking highway in our state that affects so many people, and we want to do something about it," Robertson said.
The club along with local residents will be camping out through the night to raise donations and help spread awareness.
Shine A Light Through The Night will be held at the Columbia Center Rotary event center at 6222 John Day Avenue in Kennewick from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
If you would like to donation you can visit their Facebook page.