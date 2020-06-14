Local Wineries Look Ahead to Phase Two of Reopening

BENTON CITY, WA-
Benton County recently applied to enter phase two but the Coronavirus is not over in the Tri-Cities. This means that local wineries can open when phase two hits, but with limitations. Social distancing, sanitizing, and face coverings will be a part of the new normal.
Stacie Hamilton is the owner of Hamilton Cellars and she's using technology to communicate with the community and other wineries while the county is still in phase one.
"We do virtual wine tastings on Facebook live and just kind of exchange ideas, helping each other and referring people to each others wineries. It's really a great community out here," said Hamilton.
Wineries are using new ways to bring in community members, and MonteScarlotto Estate Winery has a 9-hole golf course that visitors can use. Owner Joel Mackey said the golf course has brought more people in.
"The winery itself I open for bottle sales and then we have the golf course. What I found is that families are coming out to golf that are in the same household, and they buy some wine and go home," said Mackey.
Though times are tough, the people of the Tri-Cities are strong. Staying positive is the main reason wineries like these are able to stay in business.
"If you don't have the ability to see tomorrow, and next week, next month, [or] next year, in a positive light, you're not going to be in business very long," said Mackey.