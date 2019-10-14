Walla Walla, WA - A statue in Walla Walla is vandalized near the Whitman College campus. This is the second time this same statue has been vandalized in as many weeks.
Walla Walla Police say there were six different places on the campus that were vandalized and discovered Monday morning. On the Marcus Whitman statue the word 'Genocide' is painted in red, but misspelled. There is black paint on another side of the base, as well.
Walla Walla Police say the statue, a dorm and sidewalks on campus were all tagged.
Police are working with the college to get surveillance video.