KENNEWICK, WA - In response to news of the continued spread of the novel Coronavirus in Washington state, Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels has canceled their 2020 Annual Fundraising Breakfast. The Breakfast had been scheduled to take place on March 10, 2020.
According to Meals on Wheels Nutrition Services Director, Kristi Thien, “We don’t wish to panic or overreact to the impact of Coronavirus, but we want to act responsibly by protecting our vulnerable senior population, our supporters, and our sponsors. We feel it is incumbent upon us to follow the recommendations of the CDC and Washington State Department of Health indicating that people should avoid large crowds to help prevent the spread of the virus.”
Although the Annual Breakfast Fundraiser is one of the biggest revenue-generating events for the agency each year, Meals on Wheels believes that the safety and wellbeing of the senior participants far outweigh the importance of any fundraising event. They hope their sponsors and donors will continue to support their efforts to provide nutritional assistance to allow seniors to remain living independently in their own homes.
At this time, Meals on Wheels plans to continue meal service without interruption for both their home bound seniors and for mobile seniors who dine at their eight senior dining centers.
In 2019, Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels served over 218,000 meals to more than 2,300 seniors in Benton and Franklin Counties. Meals on Wheels is a non-profit, community-supported agency. Only 40% of funding for the Meals on Wheels program is derived from government sources.