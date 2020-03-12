Oregon Governor bans large gatherings

PORTLAND, OR- At a press conference today, Governor Kate Brown announced gatherings of more than 250 people in Oregon are now banned for a month.
The only exceptions -- stores, shopping centers and schools.
"Considerations of school closures will be a last resort," said Brown.
Social distancing is being encouraged for all schools and work places.
Statewide, though -- all non-essential school gatherings and activities should be canceled. Things like field trips, competitions and even group parent meetings.
"Make no mistake the efforts to fight the coronavirus will have an impact on our daily lives, our livelihoods and Oregon's economy," said Brown
To lessen the impact for residents, cities like Portland have implemented a halt on water shut offs for non payments, winter shelters have extended hours, and there will be extra cleaning at public transit stations.
Health experts saying these precautions are vital to slowing the spread of the virus.
"If we take projections from Washington infection disease researchers and estimate a doubling of cases every week, which may be conservative, this could mean over 750,000 cases by mid May in the state of Washington without taking action," Oregon Health official Dr. Dean Sidelinger said.
Brown stresses that following the new regulations is very important and is likely the key to saving lives.