Owner of Tri-Cities Cider House Adapts After Opening During Pandemic

RICHLAND, WA-
Tri-Cities Cider House opened in October of 2020. Owner Nathan Steele saw a need for a cider house that put local ciders on the table.
Since he opened he's been rolling with the punches. He even opened up a new outdoor patio that he and his dad built to keep people safe and warm while they enjoy their cider.
"Were always kind of grateful and lucky opening this up during a pandemic--cause where other businesses have a set business model and way of doing things--we were literally building the airplane on the fly as we went," said Steele. "So when we started getting shutdowns for inside and outside we were like ok, instead of rolling over and crying about it or being like 'It is what it is,' it's 'How am I going to pivot?'"
He says he's there to educate people on cider pairings and says it's important to live out their slogan--to "give cider," and make sure people stay safe while doing so.
Visit their Facebook page here.