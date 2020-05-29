MOSES LAKE,WA-A Pasco man was critically injured after a collision involving two semi trucks Thursday morning east of Moses Lake. Ramon Martinez Barajas, 32, a driver of one of the trucks, was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake before being transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. His condition today is not known.
Grant County Sheriff's Deputies said Martinez Barajas was driving north on Road N NE when a second semi, driven by George Bodley, 52, of Greenbackville, Virginia, was driving east on S. Frontage Rd. and failed to yield at the stop sign colliding with Martinez Barajas's semi. Bodley’s trailer was ripped from the truck and slid approximately 100 feet before coming to a stop in the middle of Rd N NE, just underneath the I-90 overpass. Both trucks and trailers were totaled.
Bodley was not seriously injured in the collision but has since been cited for second degree Negligent Driving.
Both drivers appeared to be wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision. Alcohol and drugs are not a factor. Washington State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Division assisted the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit with the investigation. The roadway was closed for about six hours for the investigation, it has since reopened.