Phase two on pause hurting restaurants

KENNEWICK WA- Benton Franklin and Yakima counties are the only ones in Washington left in phase one.
Now many restaurants are wondering how long they can stay afloat.
CG Public house is one of many local eateries asking themselves that question.
Their signs say open but the inside tells a different story.
"A normal day is us sitting around looking at each other waiting for the phone to ring," said Steve Simmons the owner of CG Public House.
The empty booths is an adjustment for them, now clinging to peoples memories through strictly to-go orders.
With phase two on pause their hopes of opening are now on hold as well. the government aid running low their main hope is to make it until the money runs out.
These restaurants are having to get creative to stay afloat and cg public house is doing just that.
Each Saturday they have been doing a drive up market and incorporating different businesses to join in.
This Saturday is fathers day themed so you can drive up from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM and check out each vendor from the safety of your car.