HERMISTON,OR - Umatilla County Firefighters are investigating a suicide and house fire from Monday night.
Crews were called to the Chateaubri Mobile Home Park at 1030 SW 11th Street around 8:11 p.m. March 2nd. When they arrived they quickly worked to put out the fire but during their interior search firefighters found a 25 year old man dead inside from a self inflicted gun shot wound. Firefighters removed the body while crews continued to fight the fire. They were able to rescue a small dog.
Firefighters say the fire started in the back of the house but do not know what caused it.
Hermiston Police are now investigating and the coroner has scheduled an autopsy in the coming days.
