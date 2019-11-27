WEST RICHLAND,WA- West Richland Police are investigating a car crash involving three vehicles leaving eight people injured. Everyone hurt has been taken to the local hospital for treatment with non life threatening injuries.
West Richland Police Officer Cervantes said the crash happened at the intersection of Keene Rd. and Kennedy Rd. just to the west of the Queensgate area around 5:15 Tuesday evening.
Police say they are still investigating the cause of the three drivers to collide.
The north and south lanes of Keene Rd. were closed for about and hour and half to investigate and clear the scene.
The intersection is now back open.