KENNEWICK, WA- A man is shot Saturday night in Kennewick and police are now saying they don't think it was random.
At 9:50 p.m. a 21-year-old male arrived at the Trios Hospital Emergency Room with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim told police he was shot while walking in the area of W Canal Dr. and N Quincy St. The victim reported the suspects fled the area in a dark colored sedan, possibly a Honda Civic.
However, on Sunday, Kennewick police said they are now looking further into the victim's story. There is no current danger to the public.
This is an on-going investigation.
Police are asking any witnesses to contact Kennewick Police dispatch at 509-628-0333.