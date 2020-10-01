Putting career on hold to fulfill mother's dreams

KENNEWICK, WA - For decades, Rosalba Flores put her personal dreams aside to make sure her son and daughter achieved theirs. Now, her children are helping her explore her passion for cooking
Mike Chavez, his sister, childhood friend Abel Hernandez, and of course Rosalba, are excited to finally open their own taco truck, “Casa Rosita.” Just like his mother sacrificed for him, Chavez is making a sacrifice of his own, he's putting his teaching career on hold.
“Yes, I’m leaving the classroom but I’m finding ways to fuse my career and what I’m doing now with my business,” said Chavez. One of those ways, is teaching others about the traditions behind the dishes. According to Chavez, their goal is to demonstrate the tradition and culture behind Mexican food.
Located on 311 S Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick, WA, Chavez says Casa Rosita will have a different taste and feel. “It’s not just a place where you are going to get your food and go,” said Chavez. “It’s going to be an enriching experience for all your family.”
Their goal is for others to understand the commitment and passion behind the making of Mexican food. With music, art and history, Casa Rosita is scheduled to open this Friday and every day from 10 am to 9 pm.