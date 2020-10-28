RICHLAND, WA- A local high school science teacher launched a solar powered radio transmitter, which is called a sky tracker, 45,000 feet in the air and it made it's way around the world in 11 days.
"According to the person that created the Sky Tracker, that's about as fast as you can go," explained Macduff.
Rivers Edge high school teacher, Trevor Macduff, sent the sky tracker into the air 19 days ago and its now on it's second lap.
The sky tracker was sent up in a heavy duty science balloon carrying the the radio transmitter, which weighs less than a AAA battery.
The transmitter allows him and his students to track things like the temperature at the altitude its at, the jet stream, and what direction its going.
Trevor launched his sky tracker at the same time as multiple teachers from around the country and his is the only one still on the move.
That is because he used a more expensive and better made balloon, that is able to go higher and withstand harsher weather conditions.
"Eventually the balloon will stop working and when that happens it will fall to the ground," he told me.
When that happen there is an email address on the balloon so that if it is found someone might be able to get it back to him.
Until that happens Macduff is just happy to have an interesting lesson during online school.
"I'm kind of okay with virtual learning when we're literally sky high," said MacDuff.