RICHLAND, WA- Representative Dan Newhouse (R) hosted a veteran service fair in the Tri-Cities as a way to not only help veterans, but to honor them.
Rep. Newhouse handed out over 200 hundred pins to local veterans who served in the Vietnam war in a pinning ceremony Saturday.
Local veterans received a commemorative pin, coin, and paper as a thank you for their time served.
Newhouse said many of these veterans never got the recognition they deserved when they came back from war, hosting pin ceremonies is his way of saying thank you.
For the veteran, Gene Wertman, the thank you does not go unnoticed.
"It's very special for me personally because I had some bad times and some good times...this really gives you a thought that people actually care that you were there," Wertman said.
The event also helped provide local resources like counseling, jobs, and healthcare to veterans who may be in need.
Newhouse said Saturday's event was the 5th one he has hosted this year, and that there will be more in the future.