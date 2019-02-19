Richland Police are investigating a stabbing that left a 19 year old man with multiple stab wounds.
Richland Police say this happened around 2:45 this morning at the 300 block of Craighill.
Police also say the stabbing happened after a fight broke out with two other men.
Officers say the 19 year-old was taken to the hospital by his friends who found him at the scene.
He is currently being treated for serious injuries.
The suspects have not been identified.
This is an active investigation and we'll keep you updated as we learn more.