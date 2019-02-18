RICHLAND, WA-A mudslide swept through a Richland neighborhood and a broken pipe could be to blame.
Residents were still clearing off their driveways today after a mudslide swept through late Saturday night.
Neighbors told NBC Right Now the mudslide was so loud some could hear it through their windows.
The slide began on the hill above the West Cliff neighborhood on Gala Way in South Richland just a little before 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Police told residents that a frozen pipe on the hill busted causing the rush of water to sweep down the hill prompting the slide.
Residents say the mud made it's way way through the streets covering many driveways and sidewalks.
The City of Richland has cleaned up much of the area but many of the streets are still slick due to the remainder of mud.
David Wong, a West Cliff resident, said that it wasn't until the next morning he realized just how much mud was on the streets.
"I saw a lot of mud... It extended from the slide area down the street even further down the hill... I just didn't realize how much mud there really was from the mud area," Wong said.
A neighbor that called the incident in told us that police couldn't even get up the hill due to how much mud was coming down.
Wong said it could've been much worse for the houses near the mudslide.
"It was scary... Fortunately I'm further down the hill than a lot of those houses that are closer so I feel pretty good that my house will be stable... but I feel really sad for those other owners up the street it could happen to them," Wong said.