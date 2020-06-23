RICHLAND, WA- The Richland School Board announced a new superintendent during a virtual meeting Tuesday night. This comes after the previous Richland School District Superintendent candidate resigned amid COVID-19 concerns.
The school district said Dr. Shelley Redinger, a veteran educator with deep roots in the Richland School District community, will be the district’s next superintendent starting August 1st.
Dr. Redinger, who spent the past eight years as superintendent of Spokane Public Schools and has served in that role in two other districts across the country.
The school board said she brings a collaborative nature to the position.
“Shelley checks all the boxes of what our community told us they wanted in the next superintendent,” says Board President Rick Jansons.
Redinger will take over for interim superintendent Dr. Rick Schulte, who will retire on June 30th.
The Board worked with its search consultant to review possible candidates who had previously expressed interest in the position from previous interviews and accounts.
The school board said Redinger reached out to accept the position this week.
The board took note that Redinger started teaching at Jefferson Elementary and was principal at Sacajawea Elementary and then the district’s Director of Teaching & Learning before departing to advance her career, including becoming superintendent of the Oregon Trail School District in Sandy, Ore., and of the Spotsylvania School District in Fredericksburg, Va.
Dr. Redinger holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education from Washington State University and a master’s and doctorate in Educational Administration from the University of South Carolina. She and her husband, a mechanical engineer, have one son.