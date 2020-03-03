Rodeo clown against bullying

A rodeo clown has made a career out of going toe to toe with the ferocious animal that is the bull, but his toughest challenge is fighting bullying.
The rodeo clown, JJ Harrison, traveled to four elementary schools in the Tri Cities to talk to kids about it. He uses his lasso to wrangle up life lessons.
Every year he does fun activities designed to teach kids about the positive things that can happen when you support your peers instead of bullying them.
This year he's adding in a new message too.
"Don't be afraid of losing I want kids to keep trying. When you lose at something it means you played the game so we say losing is not a bad thing. The only way you can ever really lose that little person inside of you could ever lose is if you don't try," said Harrison.
Harrison is partnering with the Carousel of Dreams to help fund his passion of teaching and building students up.
The program will reach over two thousand middle school and elementary school students in just two days.
Each child in attendance at event learned a great lesson and got a free ticket to both the fair and the carousel of dreams.
But the rodeo clown is not done yet. Harrison has even more kids to lasso with some lessons tomorrow. He will also be performing at rodeos all over the country.