School Districts rush to put together plans following statewide closures

TRI-CITIES, WA- School districts around the state scrambled to put together a plan of action after the governor announced all schools in the state of Washington are closed until April 24th.
After emergency meetings all day Friday many of the districts have preliminary plans now in place.
Governor Jay Inslee stated that these plans must include; child care, meal options and how to work from home.
These are a few of the plans that have already been announced.
- Schools Closed Starting Monday
- Working on meal and child care plan
- Open from March 17th-20th for students to gather belongings
- Meal distribution to start March 17th
- Locations announced Monday
- YMCA providing child care at specific locations
- Grab and Go Meal Service for ALL Students
- Begins March 17th
- Locations TBD
- Child Care TBD
- Grab and Go Meal Plan Begins March 17th
- Breakfast and Lunch
- Meal delivery to isolated areas begins March 23rd
- Child care TBD
All other schools:
- Still Working on Plans
- All of these plans will be finalized by next week and sent to the governor