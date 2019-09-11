BURBANK, WA- Washington State Patrol successfully stopped a 25 mile pursuit from the Touchet area, ending in the arrest of four individuals.
The pursuit ended near Burbank on SR 12 after spike strips were deployed.
Trooper Chris Thorson said around 10:30 a.m. WSP began getting calls of an erratic driver on the road.
Spike strips were deployed and flattened the right two tires of the suspect's car. The driver then pulled over and he is currently in custody for felony eluding.
Trooper Thorson said there were four people in the car total, the driver and three other occupants.
All four are in custody, the driver for felony eluding.
The whole incident is still under investigation.