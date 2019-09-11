Teaching 9/11 as a history lesson to a new generation of students

PASCO, WA- Across the nation in 2019, marks the first year where nearly all students learning about the September 11, 2001 attacks were born after they happened, and now the day is being taught in history classrooms.
Marcie White, a history teacher at Pasco High School is bringing to light one of the most impactful days in American history.
For White the attacks are a memory, but to these students, it's a history lesson and another chapter in a textbook.
"It's a very abstract idea for our kids because they weren't alive at that time. They don't have a lot of personal experience to connect to the events although it is in textbooks now they don't read about it yet," White said.
But in White's class they do.
Anastasia Simpson is just a sophomore and was born three years after the 9/11 attacks. Yet- learning about the day still hits home.
"What I remember is there was two towers standing side to side they were really tall.... one plane crashed through one and it fell then another plane crashed through it and it fell at the same time... It makes me scared to know that that did happen and it could happen any time at any moment," Simpson said.
White is working to make the day more than just something her students' parents talk about.
"I wouldn't be surprised if at some point this becomes a day that we are expected to touch on. I think most teachers right now were alive during that time and so its relevant to us so we want to bring that relevancy to our students," White said.