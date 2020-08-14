Over the last year, The Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia has handed out more than 30,000 books to families in Benton and Franklin counties.
They have partnered with over 35 different community organizations to make it happen in places where community members are present, working hand-in-hand with other organizations in the Tri-Cities, like meal sites, schools, and the Boys and Girls Club.
Elizabeth Barnes, Executive Director of The Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia, said one of the most important things you can do with your child is read with them for at least twenty minutes each day.
"Wherever we can find an avenue where families are coming for basic services, we want to be there to ensure they're also getting books in their hands and talking about the importance or reading twenty minutes every day with their child," said Barnes.
For more information on The Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia, or to donate, go to read20minutes.com.