TRI- CITIES- A cloudy start to the day in Tri-Cities and Yakima.
Temperatures starting out mild in both areas and reaching highs in the mid 50's
Tri-Cities:
We start the morning with some showers that should start to clear out by this afternoon.
Around Lunch time the clouds will increase and temperatures will break 50 degrees.
This evening the skies will start to clear and temperatures will stay in the low 50's
Yakima:
Saturday started a little cloudy but the skies will clear out in the late morning.
By Saturday afternoon the temperature will rise to the low 50's and the sun will start to shine.
As the evening rolls around we see the skies continue to stay clear and temperatures resting in the low 50's.