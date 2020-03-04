Toyota is expanding a major recall, adding another 1.2 million vehicles.
The recall is to fix possible fuel pump failures that can cause engines to stall.
Engine stalling can increase the risk of a crash, although the company wouldn't say if there have been any.
Owners will be notified about when to make a service appointment to replace the fuel pump.
Models subject to recall:
-2018 and 2019 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, Sequoia, Tacoma and Tundra
-2018 and 2019 Lexus ES 350, GS 350, IS 300, IS 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, LS 500h, RC 300, RC 350, RX 350L
-2013-2015 Lexus LS 460
-2013-2014 Lexus GS 350
-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
- Lexus IS-F
- 2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser and Lexus GX 460, IS 350 and LX 570
- 2015 Lexus NX 200t and RC 350
- 2017 Lexus IS 200t and RC 200t
- 2017-2019 Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350
- 2018 Lexus GS 300