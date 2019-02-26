Tri-Cities Airport prepares for more snow

PASCO, WA- The Tri-Cities Airport is getting ready for more snow as yet another snow storm moves through the area Wednesday.
Winter travel can be frustrating and it's not just driving, but flying can be just as challenging when the snow falls.
The weather can flight delays and even cancellations, which the airport had to deal with just a few weeks ago.
Today crews were clearing off runways and laying down de-icer getting ready for what's to come.
Rows of plows and snow sweepers were already out and ready to go as even more snow rolls through.
Buck Taft, airport director said they hope the snow will not impact travelers this time around but sometimes it is out of their control.
"As far as delays and cancellations go... a lot of that is contingent on what the airlines think there's a lot that goes into that and its not just the pavement... Snow is not going to stop us from operating," Taft said.
Taft said snow is not the problem, but the ice that accumulates after.
He said ice can close an airport in minutes due to how hard it is to maintain.
The biggest concern for the airport is ensuring passengers can get to and leave safely.
But with more snow in the forecast they may have problems.
"We haven't really been able to prepare because it's just continuously been coming. We're cleaning up the airfield the best we can and fixing equipment that's broken and getting ready to go for the next storm," Taft said.
Airport officials said are going to do everything they can to stay open.
They advise upcoming travelers, to check airline flight statuses to make sure nothing has changed or been delayed.