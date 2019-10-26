KENNEWICK, WA- 19 year old Mackenzie Sutton hasn't had the normal life of a college student. Sutton even before she was born was diagnosed with polystic kidney disease. Polystic kidney disease is a disease that causes cysts to form on the kidney which ultimately causes them to fail. This disease has made life difficult for Sutton who doesn't live the life of a normal teenager.
"Obviously some things like appointments, ultra sounds, CT scans things like that don't really come normally in a teenagers life," said Sutton.
What makes Sutton's situation unique to others with this disease is that her kidney function has reached only 20 percent which is rare for someone Sutton's age for that to happen. This qualifies Sutton for the organ transplant list which both excites but also scares her mother Dani.
"I was the one that was kind of freaking out thinking oh my gosh what's this going to entail it's going to be life changing," said Dani Sutton. "She was like I am excited I am getting a new kidney I am not going to have to do all this stuff I've been doing."
Despite all the ups and downs Mackenzie continues to live life in a positive manner. She not only attends college as a full time student but also works a full time job not letting the extra things get in her way.
"I feel like I am really lucky to go through this experience which sounds really weird but I feel like it makes me a stronger person and it makes me who I am today," said Sutton.
Mackenzie and her family are seeking a kidney donation from someone that is living because it helps decrease the waiting time and brings less complications to the transplant. If you or someone you know is willing to donate a kidney the Sutton family encourages you to register with the National Kidney Registry because even if you aren't a match for her you could be a match for someone else.