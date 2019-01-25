Tri-Cities tests out new automated dispatch system

PASCO, WA- In the world of Siri in our personal lives, Pasco Fire and Benton County emergency services are testing out a new kind of Siri in theirs.
The "Locution" system is changing the way first responders get on the scene.
Although they are still in the testing phase, Pasco Fire said they hope to roll out Locution before May to gear up for the fire season ahead.
Cities like Spokane and Seattle are already using the technology, and now the Tri-Cities is testing it out.
Chief Bob Gear from Pasco Fire department said he's excited for the new system to roll out.
"We're really excited about the ability to cut 30 seconds to a minute off of call processing because that reduces the overall time from when you dial 9-1-1 until the ambulance or fire truck is at your front door," Gear said.
The new system is also making dispatcher's jobs easier as well.
When a call comes into 9-1-1, a person will take the call then will input the address of the emergency into Locution and the robot does the rest.
Instead of the caller being put on hold, Locution immediately gets the address to emergency responders.
With the robotic voice all pronunciations will be the same, preventing any confusion with street name and places.
"Especially as we've combined the dispatch centers, we have street names that dispatchers from Benton County may only have seen once every five years and they are trying to pronounce a street name. this way every time for our guys they are going to hear every street name pronounced exactly the same every time," Gear said.
Chief Gear said that callers will still only talk to a person on the phone and that the robotic voice will only be heard on scanners.
Even with the transition to the technology, there are still going to be the same number of dispatchers here on the job.