Tri-Cities Wood Carvers calling to the youth

KENNEWICK, WA- Wood, knives, and a good time.
It's a hobby you don't see too often anymore.
"I think it's a dying art because of cellphones, but it's still a great thing to do," said Ron Lunde.
Ron has been apart of the Tri-Cities wood carving club for years.
He says the craft may be dying but they're not ready to let it go. In fact the club is calling on the youth to join in and bring it back to life.
And apparently if you listen close enough the wood is calling too.
"I think most wood carvers feel that the wood speaks to them and knows what it feels," said Lunde
The club wants to encourage all ages to get involved so I decided to give it a try, and lets just say it takes some practice.
It might be a little difficult but these whittlers say it gets easier with time.
They've been carving as a club for 26 years and they have a showcase this Saturday and Sunday.
If interested the times are as follows: at Tri Tech
Saturday March 14th 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sunday March 15th 9:00 am to 5:00 pm